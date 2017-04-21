AfriOne unveils manufacturing plant for ‘Made in Nigeria’ phones

AfriOne Ltd., a technology-driven enterprise, on Friday inaugurated its manufacturing and assembly plant for Made in Nigeria phones and other technological devices.

The Chief Executive Officer of AfriOne, Mr Sahir Berry at a news briefing in Lagos said that the plant was a technological breakthrough and precedent for the company and for Nigeria.

Berry said that with the inauguration of the plant served as a pioneer in the manufacture and assembly of high-end communication technology in the African space.

He said that the company’s state of the art facility was spread out over 20,000 square feet including Research and Development (R&D) and testing laboratories.

According to him, the facility will be able to produce 300,000 products in a month on its four production lines.

He said that the company’s brands of Smartphone would soon be unveiled into the Nigerian market.

“AfriOne champions corporate socio-economic development, while wholly supporting the ”Made in Nigeria” mantra.

“The company models products that utilise cutting-edge technology reflect a modern, sleek design and integrate the latest and arguably necessary financial technology such as mobile health, mobile education and mobile banking.

“This is all with the goal of facilitating connectivity among Nigerians and the rest of the world,” Berry said.

The co-founder of AfriOne, Mr Hemang Kapur said that the products of the company were proudly and smartly crafted in Nigeria by Nigerians.

Kapur said that AfriOne served Africa’s largest socioeconomic power player with integrity.

He said that the company was hosting cutting-edge technology, stylish design, affordable price points and particularly, an inherent commitment to financial integration.

According to him, the financial integration was through the automatically installed mobile banking and financial technology, through the NowNow application.

“AfriOne aims to democratise technology by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria, hence our motto AfriOne – one for everyone.

“We offer a wide range of feature-rich and technologically loaded product lines from dual SIM mobile phones to educational tablet PCs and even android smart watches,” Kapur said.

The Chief Operating Officer of AfriOne, Mr Sandeep Natu, said that the company presently employed approximately 500 staff, who worked at its state-of-the-art product and testing facilities.

Nayu said that the organisation had an installed capacity of 300,000 products per month via its world-class production facility located in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Contec Global, Mr Roheen Berry, said that in addition to the production of contemporary ICT devices and accessories, AfriOne was dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Berry said that the corporation facilitated education and training programmes and encouraged entrepreneurship in Nigeria and across Africa, recognising it as a means of contributing to economic growth.

“In adherence to the AfriOne and Contec Global in-house Agenda, young men and women have the opportunity to be involved in product development and strategic management training programmes.

“We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future through AfriOne, while providing a valuable skill set to its workforce that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market,” he said.

The assembly plant was inaugurated by Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode, represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Olubiyi, commended the company for choosing Lagos State as its starting point in Nigeria.

Ambode said that his government would do all within its power to support AfriOne.

