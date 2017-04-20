Pages Navigation Menu

After Hazard, I Am The Next Rated EPL Attacker – Anichebe

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Sports

Sunderland’s Victor Anichebe has said that only Eden Hazard of Chelsea was ranked higher than him in the Premier League, before he got injured. The Nigerian striker who was out for two different spells, says his injuries ruined what would have become a great season for him at the Stadium of Light. “I love it…

