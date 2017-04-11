Again, whistle blower leads EFCC to N4bn

Again, a whistle blower on Tuesday led the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to a staggering sum of N4 billion suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

The commission disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

However, EFCC did not state where and how the latest discovery was made.

It said investigations revealed that the money belonged to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State.

“The suspect uses the names of two companies – Katah Property & Investment Limited, and Sadiq Air Travel Agency – in laundering the funds.

“Each of the company has N2 billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.

“The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run,” the commission said.

Newsmen recall that the EFCC on Monday intercepted huge sums of money in various currencies totalling about N250 million at the popular Balogun market in Lagos.

According to its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the discovery followed information from a whistle blower that the money was being moved somewhere in the market for conversion into foreign currencies by unnamed persons.

The April 10 episode came barely three days after the commission recovered N449 million at an abandoned bureau de change in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Similarly, a tip-off by a whistle blower also led to the discovery of N49 million in crispy notes of N200 and N50 abandoned at the Kaduna International Airport on March 13.

