‘Against the Run of Play’ contains distorted claims- Goodluck Jonathan

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reacted to the much talked about ‘Against the Run of Play’ written by Segun Adeniyi, Chairman of the editorial board of ThisDay newspapers.

Airing his opinion on the content of the book, Goodluck Jonathan said “I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media.

“My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims on the 2015 Presidential election by many of the respondents.

“There will obviously be more books like that on this subject by concerned Nigerians. However, I believe that at the right time, the main characters in the elections including myself will come out with a true account of what transpired either in major interviews or books”

The author had revealed that the idea for the book germinated when he decided to research into why it is difficult for incumbent presidents to lose elections in Africa.

He had also stated that events that culminated in the defeat of President Jonathan, made it clear to him that while a credible opposition platform that the All Progressives Congress (APC) represented helped, it was not the main reason why the election went the way it did. So, he decided to interrogate the factors that led to that unprecedented electoral outcome in the country.

The post ‘Against the Run of Play’ contains distorted claims- Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

