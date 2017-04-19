Agaka now Trustfund Pensions Plc, Board chairman

TRUSTFUND Pensions Limited has appointed Mr. Ismail Mohammed Agaka as the chairman, Board of Directors. Mr. Agaka is the acting managing director/chief executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Mr. Agaka obtained a B.Sc. (Hons) International studies from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1983 and a Diploma in Social Security Financing from the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Turin, Italy in 2000. He is an alumni of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria and also a Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration

Mr. Agaka started his career in the Federal Ministry of Employment Labour and Productivity, as a Labour Officer in 1986. He was the secretary of the Advisory Committee on Industrial Relations and the Productivity Committee in Borno State. He rose to the position of the special assistant to the minister of labour and productivity in 1990.

He joined NSITF under the defunct National Provident Fund (NPF) in 1990 as a state manager in Katsina. After serving in both Niger/Federal Capital Territory and Lagos Island offices as Manager, he moved to the Head office as Manager Industrial Relations and Loans in 1995 and became the Head Personnel, Industrial Relations and Loans from 1996 to 2002. He served as the Special Assistant to the Managing Director/Chief Executive from 2002 to 2007. He became the Head Special Duties in 2007, a position he held till June 2012, when he became the General Manager Abuja Region. He served as General Manager Lagos from August 2012 to September 2015. He was the pioneer General Manager Social Security Development Department from September 2015, until his appointment as the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive NSITF in February 2016.

He was a Director in the following companies: Prohealth HMO, Crusader Insurance Plc, Abuja International Diagnostic Centre, The Institute of Benefits and Trust Management and he is currently a member of the Bureau of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Geneva, Switzerland.

