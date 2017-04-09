Agbani Darego marries Danjuma’s son
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego has got married. The model and ex-beauty queen tied the knots on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with her longtime lover, Ishaya Danjuma, who is the son of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma. Agbani, 33, who was crowned Miss World in 2001, shared the news on her Instagram page. According to BellaNaija, […]
Agbani Darego marries Danjuma’s son
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG