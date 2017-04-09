Agbani Darego marries Danjuma’s son

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego has got married. The model and ex-beauty queen tied the knots on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with her longtime lover, Ishaya Danjuma, who is the son of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma. Agbani, 33, who was crowned Miss World in 2001, shared the news on her Instagram page. According to BellaNaija, […]