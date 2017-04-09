Pages Navigation Menu

Agbani Darego marries Danjuma’s son

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego has got married. The model and ex-beauty queen tied the knots on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with her longtime lover, Ishaya Danjuma, who is the son of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma. Agbani, 33, who was crowned Miss World in 2001, shared the news on her Instagram page. According to BellaNaija, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

