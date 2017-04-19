AGF urges commission to strengthen laws, institutions

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has challenged the Nigerian Law Reform Committee to embark on measures to strengthen the nation’s law and institutions.

Malami also reiterated that the cardinal focus of the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari was the focus on the fight against corruption, among others.

The AGF made this known when he received the report by the chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Kefas Magaji and other members of the Commission in Abuja.

Malami pointed out that, “it is against the background of that direction among others that he consider it necessary to urge the Law Reform Commission to look at the possibility of strengthening our laws and institutions that are intended to provide focus and direction as it relates to fighting against corruption drive.”

He further explained that, “Institutions like Code of Conduct Tribunal, Investment and Security Tribunal; Tax Appeal Tribunal has a great role to play as far as fight against corruption policy of the Federal Government is concern.”

He stated further that the laws relating to the above institutions definitely required certain reforms that would eventually bring them in line with the international best practices.

He said the time was now ripe for the Commission to look in that direction to see which way and manner they could support the position of the Federal Government as it related to the fight against corruption through the institutional reforms that would now make these institutions more efficient, more effective and alive to their responsibilities.

The minister affirmed that the presentation of the report on the reform of federal laws had been embarked upon by the Commission, which in effect aimed at strengthening the legal framework through amendments,’ refill and re-enactment of the laws under consideration.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman, Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Magaji disclosed that the report on Reform of the Public Order Act was essentially to enable the application and observance of fundamental rights of the people in the conduct of assemblies, meetings and processions on public roads, public resorts and wherever they might direct the conduct to, in line with the rule of law and good governance.

The draft (amendment) Bill seeks to replace the requirement of licence under the existing law with the requirement of the notice to the police for public assemblies, meetings and processions and also provide for upward review of penalties in the Act.

Magaji added that the reform of the Dishonoured Cheques (offences) Act was therefore targeted at improving the provisions of the Act to eliminate fraud and ensure a corruption free society.

