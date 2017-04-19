Ahmadu Chanchangi Dies At 85

…Makarfi, Yero, others mourn

Kaduna-based business icon, philanthropist and Chairman Chanchangi Airlines, Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi is dead.

The late Chanchagi died around 6:25am today morning following a protracted illness at the age of 85.

The Taraba-born but Kaduna-based multi millionaire known with his transportation business and later ventured into airlines business died along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway while being rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja for medical attention‎ according to his in-law and former Kaduna South local government Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Janadu‎.

The deceased immediate younger brother, Nadabo Chanchangi, the death of his elder brother is a big loss not only to the immediate family but the entire community that have benefited from his philanthropic gestures during his life time.

He said, “it was a painful thing but then it has pleased Almighty Allah to called him up at this time. We thank Allah for He has used him to do. Many people will miss his philanthropic gestures. May Allah grant him eternal rest”, he said.

Also speaking, one of his sons, Bello Chanchangi described his late father as kind-hearted who has helped his host community a great deal without discriminating against anybody.

Among those who visited the family house to show their last respect for the elder states man were the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ramalan Yero, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun among other top religious and political leaders.

Late Chanchangi was buried at about 2:15 pm yesterday at the Bashama Road Cemetery according to Islamic rites led by Sheik Dr. Ahmed Gumi.

Late Chanchangi according to his younger brother is survived by two wives and 34 children.

