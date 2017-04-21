Ahmadu Chanchangi’s Death Great Loss To The North- ACF

Apex northern socio-cultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi as a great loss to his the North, government and people of Taraba, Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

ACF in a condolence statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu and made available to newsmen further described the late Chanchangi as a philanthropist and an outstanding businessman.

According to the statement, “Late Alhaji Ahmadu was well known for his entrepreneurship especially in land transportation and aviation. He was a devoted Muslim who used his wealth for the service of humanity and in particular his religion Islam.

“The death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi is a great loss to Nigeria and the North in particular, considering his immense contribution to the advancement of education through scholarships to indigents and the schools he established, land transportation and aviation businesses.

“He will be remembered for his humility, resourcefulness, love for peaceful coexistence and service to humanity.

“ACF extends its condolences to the family of late Alhaji Chanchangi, his friends and associates, the Government and people of Taraba State and the Government and people of Kaduna for this irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in Ajannah Firdaus. Amin”.

