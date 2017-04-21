Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmadu-Kida Musa: The Missing Link In Basketball Development

One thing men of clout have in common is their  taciturnity. Most goal getters do their thing without  blowing the rooftop with praise singing. No sector in Nigeria suffers the syndrome of ‘empty drums making the loudest noise’ more than the sports sector. By sheer bad  luck, Nigeria’s sports sector is inexplicably under the  full control of what could be said to be worse than empty noise making drums. It’s for this I’m rolling out my  drums to celebrate a silent achiever in Nigeria’s sports  community. This is a celebration of an astute engineer and sportsman per-excellence, Ahmadu–Kida  Musa.

Musa Kida as he is fondly called needs no introduction whenever the subject is ‘BASKETBALL’.

With a large heart and passion for Basketball development, it’s highly probable that there’s no region in Nigeria that has not benefitted immensely from his support for Basketball development. He is a force to reckon with in  the sports sector. Perhaps, this may explain why his name is  always applauded when it is mentioned all across Nigeria.

Musa Kida is to the Basketball community what  a  benefactor is to his beneficiary and his attributes from  what I have gather gathered hinges on probity, accountability, progress and CHANGE. These are common traits, dreams and ambitions he shares with all respected persons with similar traits. And he is just as taciturn.  Where  a lot of opportunists holding Basketball to ransom feeds noisily on the soul of the NBBF, Musa Kida quietly infuses life and glamour into the sport in Nigeria.Just like any other sports federation, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is also enmeshed in serious leadership deficiency. Matter of fact, it could be said to be the worse hit by the dangerous habit of hijacking sports federations by few people for selfish gains. It’s  no longer story that, today, against the spirit of sports  development, sports federations are mere watering holes for  opportunistic people with a dangerous combination of cunning ability to manipulate administrative procedure to achieve leadership and a below average understanding of what sports  is all about, much less how to chart a developmental  trajectory that could put Nigeria on a respectable spot on global sports’ map.

It is not debatable that the avoidable encumbrances dealing the Basketball Federation a killer blow were deliberately designed to remove serious and  enthusiastic people with real passion for Basketball development off the affairs of the federation for few  unscrupulous elements who sees in the federation nothing but  a cash cow. This is quite logical. How else could one explain the asphyxiating hold some people have on the  federation while reputable people with the professional mindset, passionate zeal, corporate muscle and international exposure to position the Basketball federation on the path of development are left out in the cold in the affairs of  the federation – denied of an appropriate window to offer  their contribution.

No logic could accept locking out of certain  individuals from an NBBF AGM and the sacking from the board  of the NBBF of people like Musa Kida, a contemporary and  team mate of as big an international Basketball icon as  Akeem Olajuwon, Col. Sam Ahmedu, a reputable Basketball  supporter sitting and creating waves on the board of  international bodies of Basketball, Babatunde Ogunade etc.  Agreed, creating waves in the sports sector is more of  ‘sponsored noise making’ than incubating ideas and  putting them to test, but then, should we allow empty  rhetorics and foxy manipulation of events and the media by  parasitic people to rule over facts, logic and common  sense?

To move the NBBF out of this conundrum requires  only a passionate and holistic look at the pedigree of its  major players. Whereas, those holding NBBF to the ground  do so under false pretences that all is well with the  game,  it’s not debatable that the system of  leadership is wholly sustained by the control of funds  generated to sustain and develop the federation which  appears to be  used to water the pockets of well positioned junior members who are in their support. It  wouldn’t require a rocket scientist’s brain to  understand the reason(s) why, after being around for God  knows how long, NBBF is yet to register constituent presence  outside Lagos and Abuja, much less, out of  Nigeria.

In sharp contrast, Musa Kida is a household name  in the Basketball family. A Borno State indigene yet,  unanimously voted Chairman of the Rivers State Basketball Association and currently sitting on the board of NBBF representing the South-south zone. He is also the Secretary General of Federation of International Basketball  Associations (FIBA) Africa Zone 3. That’s enough to say  who and what he is to the Basketball community.  Musa Kida achieved this not by accident but by  hard work and sincere commitment to the development of  sports, particularly Basketball. He started sponsoring the  Rivers State Basketball Championship from 2001 till date and  the South-South Invitational Championship – Metro League  between 2002 and 2003. No doubt, Kida is well equipped to  fit into the new government policy to reposition sports by  relying on talent and pedigree of acclaimed sports  enthusiasts. He is a thoroughbred professional with the  needed local and global tentacles to take NBBF to higher  ground. On the issue of Basketball development, comparing  Musa Kida’s contribution so far with anyone presently in  the basketball circle is nothing short of comparing a Beetle  with a Ferrari.  As a background, Ahmadu – Kida  Musa is  the Deputy Managing Director, Total Exploration &  Production Limited Deep Water District based in Lagos.

Considering the enormous goodwill at his disposal, no doubt  he’s an asset to any federation. Assuredly, he is the  likely messiah that could halt the free-fall of Basketball  in Nigeria by deploying his astuteness and versatility.  Fluent in English and French, Kida would make an excellent  choice for the onerous task of repositioning NBBF  considering the near absolute dominance of Basketball  politics by French speaking countries in Africa. His  involvement with more than 20 basketball events in Nigeria  through his AMK Foundation is another testimony to his  impeccable quality as the man of the moment.

 

– Guarantor is a sports enthusiast and public affairs commentator

