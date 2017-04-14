Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmed Musa divorces his wife

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

Assistant Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has decided to divorce his wife after series of arguments that occurred in the past days. Reports suggest the Leicester City striker is prepared to move on without his wife, Jamila. Musa is reported to be in love with another woman, who he is set to marry …

The post Ahmed Musa divorces his wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

