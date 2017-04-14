Ahmed Musa divorces his wife
Assistant Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has decided to divorce his wife after series of arguments that occurred in the past days. Reports suggest the Leicester City striker is prepared to move on without his wife, Jamila. Musa is reported to be in love with another woman, who he is set to marry …
The post Ahmed Musa divorces his wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG