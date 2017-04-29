Ahmed Musa Finally Opens Up On Marrying A Second Wife
Super Eagles and Leicester City footballer, Ahmed Musa has finally broken his silence on the saga of him getting a second wife that hasn’t gone down well with Nigerians.. The former Super Eagles captain took to his IG page to lash out at those criticizing him for wanting to marry his sidechic, Juliet, despite the …
The post Ahmed Musa Finally Opens Up On Marrying A Second Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!