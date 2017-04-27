Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmed Musa releases pre wedding photos

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Just weeks after the assistant captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa divorced his wife, he and his side chick have released pre-wedding photos Married father of two, footballer Ahmed Musa is planning to marry his side chick, Juliet.  Their wedding will take place on or before July 1st. Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

