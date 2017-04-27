Ahmed Musa releases pre wedding photos

Just weeks after the assistant captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa divorced his wife, he and his side chick have released pre-wedding photos Married father of two, footballer Ahmed Musa is planning to marry his side chick, Juliet. Their wedding will take place on or before July 1st. Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

The post Ahmed Musa releases pre wedding photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

