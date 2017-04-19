Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmed Musa Weds 2nd Wife, Juliet

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Sports

Super Eagles and Leicester City star, Ahmed Musa, is head over heels in love with girlfriend Juliet and he will marry her in July, family sources have said. Ahmed Musa has already split with his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila. He has already done the traditional wedding introduction after he quit the …

