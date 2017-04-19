Ahmed Musa Weds 2nd Wife, Juliet

Super Eagles and Leicester City star, Ahmed Musa, is head over heels in love with girlfriend Juliet and he will marry her in July, family sources have said. Ahmed Musa has already split with his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila. He has already done the traditional wedding introduction after he quit the …

The post Ahmed Musa Weds 2nd Wife, Juliet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

