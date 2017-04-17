Ahmedu Bello University Teaching Hospital Zaria 2016/2017 Admission Ongoing
This is to inform the general public and interested applicants that applications are hereby invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following Schools/Training Programmes in ABU Teaching Hospital Zaria for 2017/2018 academic session. 1. SCHOOL OF NURSING This School offers a three (3) year basic general nursing training to suitable candidates …
The post Ahmedu Bello University Teaching Hospital Zaria 2016/2017 Admission Ongoing appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG