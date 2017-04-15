Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A’Ibom To Produce 400 million syringes annually – Gov. Emmanuel – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
A'Ibom To Produce 400 million syringes annually – Gov. Emmanuel
P.M. News
The ongoing syringe factory in Akwa Ibom state is targeted at manufacturing 400 million syringes yearly. In line with the policy of Governor Udom Emmanuel's administration to enhance capacity and manpower development, ten graduates in different …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.