A’Ibom To Recruit 3,000 Primary School Teachers

The Akwa Ibom state government has indicated interest to recruit 3,000 teachers to teach in public primary schools in the area.

This followed a shortfall in the number of teachers in public primary schools occasioned by deaths and retirement from the service.

A release signed by Mr Ezekiel Umoh, Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board, AKSUBEB on behalf of the Chairman of the Board in Uyo, yesterday listed three centres in the state for the collection of application forms by applicants.

The release also pegged the maximum requirement for the positions to be the National Certificate of Education which is the basic educational requirement for teaching in Nigeria.

But residents have continued to express disaffection over this latest move, although, laudable but it has continued to generate criticisms like a similar programme conducted in 2014 for the recruitment of 5,000 teachers for employment in the state secondary school system.

The exercise was cancelled and reconducted but the result has not been released while teachers are yet to receive appointment letters and postings months after it was conducted.

Meanwhile, the state government has restated her resolve to improve education with the provisions of basic facilities and equipment in public schools.

Commissioner for information and strategies, Mr. Charles Udoh stated this while speaking at a thanksgiving service organized by the State council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Christ Methodist Church, Ikono Diocese, Ikono local government area of the state on Sunday.

According to Udoh, the state government has continued to pay over sixty million Naira (N60m) yearly as fees for students registering for Senior Secondary Certificates Education (SSCE) in the state.

He added that government would continue to strengthen manpower development in the state.