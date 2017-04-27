A’Ibom to recruit 3,000 primary school teachers

AKWA IBOM State Government has indicated interest to recruit 3,000 teachers. This followed a shortfall in the number of teachers in public primary schools occasioned by death and retirement from service. A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board, AKSUBEB, Ezekiel Umoh, on behalf of the chairman of the board in […]

The post A’Ibom to recruit 3,000 primary school teachers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

