Air Force Appoints Commodore Adesanya As Spokesman
The Nigerian Air Force has appointed Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya as its new spokesman.
According to a statement from the Air Force headquarters, Commodore Adesanya is to take over from Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa.
The statement signed by Wing Commander Joel Abioye for Director of Public Relations and Information stated that until his appointment, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya was the pioneer Director of Aircraft Quality Assurance at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.
“Adesanya is a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 37 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a regular combatant officer on 22 September 1990,” the statement added.
