Air Force Girls Alumni Association Donates To Troops

The set of ‘90 of the Air Force Girls Alumni Association of Nigeria yesterday donated care packs to air troops fighting insurgency in the north east of the country as a way of boosting their morale.

Speaking on the occasion at the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, a member of the association, Aisha Ugochukwu, said the gesture was aimed at encouraging the troops to continue to do their best for their fatherland.

“We appreciate all the NAF is doing and they should know that some lovely sisters, mothers, wives, celebrate and appreciate them for taking the part of honour.

“It is presented out of our desire to give the troops something tangible to energize them to do more. The items are made-in-Nigeria. They include soaps, detergents, garri, sugar, tooth brushes and so on. We tag it ‘Operation care for our troops’,” she said.

Receiving the items, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Siddique Baba Abubakar commended the association for the kind gesture and for identifying with the troops, saying as a service, the air force was proud of what the members had turned out to become.

“We are delighted to have you around. There is no doubt that the air force as a service has contributed immensely to your development. You are doing extremely well, we are proud of you as a service. We are taking the girl child education seriously.

“We have established an Air Force Girls School in Abuja and we are working to establish another one in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State; we are also converting the Comprehensive Secondary School in Kaduna into a full boarding school.”

