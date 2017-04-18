Air Force to celebrate 53 yrs with induction of 2 new fighter jets, free medical service

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Air Force said, Tuesday, that it would inducts two newly acquired aircraft into its fleet and provide free medical services to residents of Makurdi, Benue State during the occasion of celebration of its 53 years of service to the nation next week.

At the occasion which would be hosted by the Tactical Air Command, TAC, Makurdi, the Nigerian Air Force said the additional Mi-35M helicopters which were purchased from Russia, would be added to its fleet for its operations.

According to the Air Force, the fighter jets would be deployed to join other platforms fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

Air Vice Marshal Dayo Amao, chairman, organizing committee who is also the Director Of Operations of the Nigerian Air Force , disclosed this in Abuja, at a pre-press conference, held at the Air Force Headquarters, yesterday.

The occasion, billed to take place between April 20 and 22, according to Amao, will also witness air power meet, gala night, ceremonial parade, winging of new pilots and the presentation of colours to the Special Operations Command.

He added that the NAF Day celebration with the theme: “ Employment of Air Power for Enduring National Security” would afford the NAF the opportunity to take stock in the light of its statutory responsibility as a military Service.

“ Given the active role played by the NAF in combating both real and perceived challenges facing our nation, it is no gain saying that the priority of the NAF lies in the consolidation of the gains of air power employment especially at this crucial stage in the history of our nation, “he said.

AVM Amao also said the induction of the Mi-35 M helicopters would redefine the war on insurgency as the helicopters would bring the needed firepower to bear on the activities of the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Hear him:” The Mi-35M helicopters are new versions, it can fly in the night and in all weather, it is an attack helicopter and we are proud to have them. “

The post Air Force to celebrate 53 yrs with induction of 2 new fighter jets, free medical service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

