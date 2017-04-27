Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airtel Goes 4G Nationwide – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Airtel Goes 4G Nationwide – Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria

Airtel Goes 4G Nationwide
Information Nigeria
As part of its strategic plan to satisfy its numerous customers across Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria is partnering ZTE, a multinational telecommunications equipment/systems Company to launch 4G (fourth generation of wireless mobile telecommunications

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.