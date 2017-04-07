Airtel raises awareness about Cerebral Palsy in Touching Lives

In fulfillment of promises made via its needs-based initiative, Airtel Nigeria has shone a light of hope on Lagos-based single mother Banire Omolabake whose daughter, Pearce, struggles with cerebral palsy, a debilitating movement disorder.

Banire, a final year student in a higher institution, is resolute in her drive to ensure quality care and rehabilitation for Pearce while not losing sight of her own goals to be educated and empowered.

This 9th episode of the third season of Touching Lives,airing this Saturday and Sunday on terrestrial and satellite television networks across Africa,raises the standard for more understanding of the condition and the challenges faced by the undaunted care providers; while also bringing attention to the need for adequately funded facilities that can provide the much-needed rehabilitation for the children and training support for their care-givers.

Speaking on the general beliefs of Nigerians about the condition, the Airtel CSR team notes that,”Many of us have come to believe that only biomedical interventions and doctors’ prescriptions can ‘fix’ a myriad of medical problems. In this case however, all of that coupled with love and care in as little as a kind word can go a long way in giving the needed support to our brothers and sisters tasked with the care of these children and the children themselves.

Omolabake’s grit was an inspiration to us all at Airtel and this moved us to provide her with a drop of relief in her pursuit of utopia for herself and her daughter, Pearce.”

According to the Airtel CSR team, there are four ‘F’s’ to providing this much-needed care that does not make inordinate demands on our time and resources – function, family, friends and fun.

The post Airtel raises awareness about Cerebral Palsy in Touching Lives appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

