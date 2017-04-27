Airtel, Solo, RenMoney lead advocacy to strengthen financial inclusion

As part of its collaborative steps to bridge the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, in partnership with Solo Phone Limited and RenMoney, has introduced an offering that allows customers own a smartphone on an upfront payment basis. The collaboration, according to the companies, is to ensure that customers have value for money, offer…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Airtel, Solo, RenMoney lead advocacy to strengthen financial inclusion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

