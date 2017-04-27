Airtel, Solo, RenMoney lead advocacy to strengthen financial inclusion
As part of its collaborative steps to bridge the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, in partnership with Solo Phone Limited and RenMoney, has introduced an offering that allows customers own a smartphone on an upfront payment basis. The collaboration, according to the companies, is to ensure that customers have value for money, offer…
