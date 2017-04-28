Aiteo boosts football development in Nigeria

Nigerian football on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 got a big face lift as the nation’s foremost integrated energy solutions company, Aiteo Group signed a five-year mega sponsorship deal worth N2.5billion with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to boost football development in the country.

The deal is aimed at solving the issues of non-payment of salaries of all national team coaches.

Speaking at the epoch making event,

Francis Peters, Deputy Managing Director, Aiteo Group, made the disclosure at the agreement signing between the representatives of the company and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Lagos.

Peters disclosed that the payment was for the development of football in Nigeria, adding that the agreement was as a result of the groundwork done by the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

He said, “We are ready to support him because we knew he is an achiever considering what he did at Delta State Football Association.

“That is why we decided to partner with the NFF in paying the coaches’ salaries with N500 million per annum for the next five years.

“The sponsorship will commence on May 1, 2017 and will last five years with an initial option of a one-year extension.

“The deal grants exclusive rights to Aiteo Group and will cover all local and foreign components of the NFF’s financial obligations for the main team which is dissimilar to the recent deal with Zenith Bank.

“Aiteo Group’s overreaching social responsibility objectives are to encourage a positive impact through our activities in the society at large and which it has successfully done for several years.

“This is the long awaited injection of funds the NFF has earnestly yearned for.

“We are convinced that we are turning a new chapter in Nigerian football with this agreement in place. We share a vision of excellence to promoting the delight of football loving Nigerians” he added.

Commenting at the event, Amaju Pinnck said the deal would put to end the lingering issues of non-payment of coaches for all the national teams

“This journey started two years ago, a journey by God’s grace that will lead us to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We are very excited because what we have done goes beyond what anybody can comprehend; the 5 years partnership is sustainable in terms of football development.

“In the next five years, there will be nothing about owing any national team coaches.

“I call on other corporate organisations to emulate this extreme generosity to support the NFF to succeed, and I assure you, we will abide by every aspect of the contract signed today,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Sheu Dikko, the Chairman of League Management Company (LMC), applauded Aiteo Group for becoming the Official Optimum and Technical Support Partner to NFF.

Dikko explained that the indigenous oil giant has the right to use the images of all national football teams in their commercials.

Anthony Nlebem

