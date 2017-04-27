Aiteo Group splashes N2.5billion on Nigerian Football – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Aiteo Group splashes N2.5billion on Nigerian Football
Vanguard
Nigeria's foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group, on Wednesday signed a 5-Year partnership agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation, which has conferred on the company the title of Official Optimum Partner of the NFF. ALL FOR SOCCER .
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!