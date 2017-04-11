Ajah family drags Ambode to court over ‘illegal land allocation’
The Odugbese-Abereoje Chieftaincy Family of Ajah, Lagos State, has filed an action before the High Court of Lagos State, seeking to nullify the allocation of their family land at Ajiwe, Lagos by the Lagos State Government. In the suit filed on their behalf by eminent lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, the family is […]
