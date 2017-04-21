Ajayi Crowther University expels 29 students, suspends 9 [Full names]
The management of Ajayi Crowther University, ACU, has expelled 29 students from the institution. The school also suspended 9 students, while 3 got letters of warning. This is contained in a memo by the Registrar, Mrs Adenike T. Fatogun, titled: “Decision of the University’s Management on Students with disciplinary cases.” The memo obtained by our […]
Ajayi Crowther University expels 29 students, suspends 9 [Full names]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG