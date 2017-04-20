Ajayi Crowther University Students Handbook Of Rules & Regulations Released.
The management of Ajayi Crowther University has released Students handbook. This is to make students aware of all the rules and regulations governing the institution.They are to download this on their various mobile phones and computers for easy access. The book, is a compendium of rules, regulations, sanctions and general information intended to be a …
The post Ajayi Crowther University Students Handbook Of Rules & Regulations Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG