Ajimobi appoints Alao-Akala’s son, others LG caretaker chairmen

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—FORMER Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State, late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Samuel Odulana and Governor Abiola Ajimobi have their relations in the controversial list of nominees for the position of caretaker chairmen which was discussed in the House of Assembly yesterday.

While the son of Alao-Akala, Olamijuwonlo and the younger brother of Governor Ajimobi made the list, Prince Gbade Lana, the son of late Olubadan of Ibadanland, is to oversee the affairs of one of the newly-created Local Council Development Areas, Ibadan North East.

Otunba Alao-Akala was widely rumoured to have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state just last year, though he is yet to make it formal.

The list of the nominees which had earlier been forwarded to the House of Assembly by the governor last week, was read to the 32-member legislative arm at the plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

The governor sent names of caretaker chairmen for 28 local governments out of 33 and 29 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) out of 35 newly created in the state.

It was gathered that those that the governor left out were those that have litigation against them. They include Oyo West, Oyo East, Atiba and Afijio, and Oriire local governments.

Adeyemo, who sent the list to the committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, asked them to ensure an accelerated screening of the nominees.

The post Ajimobi appoints Alao-Akala’s son, others LG caretaker chairmen appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

