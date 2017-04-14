Pages Navigation Menu

Ajimobi appoints Gbadamosi as Bureau of Physical Planning DG

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi as the Director-General of the newly-established Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control. This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka. Until his appointment, Gbadamosi was […]

