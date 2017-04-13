Ajimobi appoints Gbadamosi Bureau of Physical Planning boss

ibadan—Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi as the Director-General of the newly-established Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka.

Until his appointment, Gbadamosi was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Physical Planning and Environment.

According to the statement, Gbadamosi, whose appointment takes immediate effect, is a retired General Manager with the Oyo State Housing Corporation and former Consultant to the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements.

Gbadamosi, who holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan and a Master’s degree from the University of Cardiff in the United Kingdom, is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners.

The state government had recently the Bureau of Planning and Development Control to fast-track the on-going infrastructural development and urbanization of the state.

It was also aimed at confronting and eliminating indiscriminate and illegal physical developments across the state.

The post Ajimobi appoints Gbadamosi Bureau of Physical Planning boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

