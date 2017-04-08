Akeredolu Denies Introduction Of Obnoxious Charges.

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has denied asking Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state to charge new fees for the purpose of generating revenue.

Akeredolu said he did not at any point give such directive to any agency or department of government.

In a statement issued on Friday from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, the governor said he was more interested in the provision of social services to the people than bothering them with obnoxious charges.

According to the statement , “The attention of this administration has been drawn to false news being spread by certain persons that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to charge new fees to generate revenue.

“The government wishes to state categorically that no directive has been issued in this regard. The government recognizes the significant of the provision of social service to the people of the state.

“It is a fundamental mandate which this administration is determined to discharge. We will not shirk our responsibility in ensuring that the welfare of our people remains the central focus of all our dealings.”

While noting that the delivery of quality health care was more important to his administration, Akeredolu said he had not directed any hospital, especially Mother and Child Hospitals operating in the state, to charge a new regime of fees before treating patient.

The governor , however directed all heads of health institutions in the state to take note and act accordingly.

He said the state government would soon come up with a comprehensive policy on health care delivery system in the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

