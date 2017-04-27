Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akeredolu sets up committee to reactivate Olokola Free Trade Zone

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Akeredolu sets up committee to reactivate Olokola Free Trade Zone

The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has set up a nine-man technical committee to reactivate the abandoned Olokola Free Trade Zone. The multi billion project was initiated by the late Olusegun Agagu’s administration but became moribund as it was abandoned shortly after his exit from office. The committee is headed by Engr. Funso Kupolokun, […]

Akeredolu sets up committee to reactivate Olokola Free Trade Zone

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.