Akeredolu sets up committee to reactivate Olokola Free Trade Zone
The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has set up a nine-man technical committee to reactivate the abandoned Olokola Free Trade Zone. The multi billion project was initiated by the late Olusegun Agagu’s administration but became moribund as it was abandoned shortly after his exit from office. The committee is headed by Engr. Funso Kupolokun, […]
