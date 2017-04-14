Akeredolu urges peace, love at Easter

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the people to continue to live in peace and show love to one another as Christians world over observe Easter.

He said irrespective of class, religion or creed the people should learn to be tolerant and use the occasion of Easter to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, who laid down His life for all.

The people should emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ full of love and sacrifice, the governor said in a message to Christians to commemorate Easter.

“It is encapsulated in Jesus Christ’s decision to lay down his life for the redemption of humanity.

“I want to use the opportunity of the Easter season to urge every Christian and indeed, every indigene of our state to continue to live in peace.

“To love one another as exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the redemption of our sins,’’ he said.

Akeredolu urged youths to also embrace peace and continue to support the government, promising that the administration would implement programmes that would bring development to the state.

