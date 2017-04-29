Akwa Ibom has 21651 unclaimed PVCs – INEC – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Akwa Ibom has 21651 unclaimed PVCs – INEC
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has in its possession 21,651 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the last voter registration exercise. Owhor Nathan, administrative secretary of the commission in the …
