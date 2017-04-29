Akwa Ibom has 21,651 unclaimed PVCs – INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has in its possession 21,651 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the last voter registration exercise.

Owhor Nathan, administrative secretary of the commission in the state, who made this known during a stakeholders meeting on the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), urged those who had participated in the last exercise to visit INEC offices across the state to collect their PVCs.

While urging voters who could not register in the last exercise as well as those who had recently turned 18 to take advantage of the CVR, Nathan said others eligible to participate in the process to include; voters who have Temporary Voters Card (TVC) and those seeking for transfer of registration due to relocation.

“For citizens to be eligible for fresh registration, they must reside, work in or originate from the registration area covered by the registration area centre they intend to register in. They must not be subjected to legal incapacity to vote under any law, rules or regulations in force in Nigeria. They must present themselves to the CVR officers for registration and be able to provide proof of Identity, age and nationality if requested,” he said.

The national commissioner supervising the South-South zone, Mohammed Lecky, told voters to come out themselves to participate in the exercise as no registration would be allowed on proxy. He also warned against multiple registrations, saying that anyone caught doing so would be made to face the law.

Lecky, who was represented by the administrative secretary, Nathan, explained that a team of four registration area officers and a distribution officer would be mobilised at the 31 Local Government Area offices in the state, a measure he said, would facilitate the successful conduct of the exercise.

“The team will have two Direct Data Capturing Machines (DDCMs), one for data capture and the other will be used as back-up. A laptop will also be provided to host the current National Register of Voters in a searchable PDF format.

“The preliminary Register of Voters will be displayed for the public scrutiny at the registration centres at the end of every quarter before the printing of the PVCs commenced,” he said.

The post Akwa Ibom has 21,651 unclaimed PVCs – INEC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

