Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom : Newly sworn-in council secretary assassinated by unknown gunmen

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was celebration cut short and tears for the family members of newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Area Secretary, Mr Ime Atakpa was shot when he was in his farm in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday. His wife, Imo , who disclosed this to newsmen , said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service. …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Akwa Ibom : Newly sworn-in council secretary assassinated by unknown gunmen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.