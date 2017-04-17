Akwa Ibom : Newly sworn-in council secretary assassinated by unknown gunmen
It was celebration cut short and tears for the family members of newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Area Secretary, Mr Ime Atakpa was shot when he was in his farm in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday. His wife, Imo , who disclosed this to newsmen , said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service. …
The post Akwa Ibom : Newly sworn-in council secretary assassinated by unknown gunmen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
