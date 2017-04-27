Akwa Ibom to recruit 3,000 teachers
Akwa Ibom State government has announced plans to recruit 3,000 teachers to teach in public primary schools in the state. Ezekiel Umoh, permanent secretary, Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board (AKSUBEB), on behalf of the chairman of the Board, made this known in a statement made available to the media. According to the statement,…
The post Akwa Ibom to recruit 3,000 teachers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!