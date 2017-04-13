al-Assad says chemical attack ‘100% fabrication’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said an alleged poison gas attack blamed on his government last week in Idlib province was “100 percent fabrication”, news agency AFP reported on Thursday.

Assad also said Syria’s military had given up all chemical weapons, AFP said on its Twitter account, quoting remarks in an interview with the Syrian president.

The United States and its allies say the Syrian military carried out the attack, something Syria has already denied.

al-Assad says chemical attack '100% fabrication'

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

