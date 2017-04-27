Al Pacino marks 77th birthday with 38yr-old girlfriend
American actor of stage and screen, filmmaker, and screenwriter, Alfredo James “Al” Pacino turned 77 on Tuesday. The Scarface star however celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday with a beach getaway with his 38-year-old girlfriend, Lucila Sola. Pacino, dressed in a dark T-shirt and khaki shorts, wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA with Sola […]
