Alaba: Newly-elected chairman sets up task force, vows to end touting

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The newly-inaugurated Chairman of the Industrial Materials Association (IMA), Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, Mr Patrick Iwuagwu, on Thursday pledged that his administration would bring to an end, the issue of touting in the market. Iwuagwu said this in Lagos, while inaugurating a 7-man Task Force he had set-up to work with his administration. The […]

