Alaba: Newly-elected chairman sets up task force, vows to end touting
The newly-inaugurated Chairman of the Industrial Materials Association (IMA), Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, Mr Patrick Iwuagwu, on Thursday pledged that his administration would bring to an end, the issue of touting in the market. Iwuagwu said this in Lagos, while inaugurating a 7-man Task Force he had set-up to work with his administration. The […]
The post Alaba: Newly-elected chairman sets up task force, vows to end touting appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!