Alba: The Dream Is To Play At Barcelona For A Long Time

Spanish defender, Jordi Alba says he wants to remain at Barcelona despite uncertainty about his future.

The defender has lost his spot in the starting XI under Enrique and has been continually linked with a move to United.

Enrique’s switch to a three-man defence has seen Alba dropped out of the squad, but the spaniard is keen on remaining in the squad.

“It’s clear that, the more I play, the better,” the Spaniard told reporters. “My dream has always been to play here and stay at Barcelona for a long time.

“We haven’t spoken about it, but a footballer always wants to play and I have not played as much as I’ve wanted to.

“I don’t want to look for excuses but at least I’m currently getting game time and I want to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.”

“Sometimes these situations all happen over your head,” he continued. “Not playing was unusual for me, but it matures you and makes you value things more.

“The change of system influenced things a lot. Whether I like it or not, I have to accept it.”

