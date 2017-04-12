Alexis Sanchez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola to rival Chelsea for Arsenal star – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Alexis Sanchez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola to rival Chelsea for Arsenal star
Daily Star
PEP GUARDIOLA is set to go head-to-head with Chelsea in a battle to land Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. By Jeremy Cross and Paul Brown / Published 12th April 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. 0:00.
Alexis Sanchez Manchester City are now favourites to sign Arsenal striker
Worrying times ahead for Arsenal if Alexis is sold to Man City
Chelsea facing competition from Manchester City, Juventus for Alexis Sanchez — repors
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG