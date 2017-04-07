Pages Navigation Menu

Ali Modu Sheriff walks out of PDP peace meeting

The crisis facing the People Democratic Party (PDP) might be far from over. As the meeting convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan to end the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party ended in disarray in Abuja on Thursday. The disagreement among the key actors in the party crisis also forced the National Chairman of the …

