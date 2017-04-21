All The Rage – Moms Getting Stoned After Dropping Their Kids At School

So 420 has come and gone, bringing with it a slew of articles about all things weed-related.

We dipped our toes in the water with TIME’s look at how the day came to be named and celebrated (HERE), but we’ll revisit the theme today on account of this one being pretty interesting.

Over in the US they’re calling it ‘the rise of the stoner moms’, focusing on the story of Kathryn VanEaton [above].

The Daily Beast reports:

“I am the Stoner Mom, and this is the Stoner Mom show,” VanEaton greets her [YouTube] viewers. “For today’s show, we are just going to do a solo stoner session together. Me and you. Because that’s all I have planned.” Her website, TheStonerMom.com, is targeting parents who toke responsibly for medicinal and recreational purposes, and doing so with the spare sleekness of Martha Stewart… Some moms have taken to Instagram to proclaim their #stonermom cred, while others join private Facebook groups such as CannaMoms Uncensored. Yet they do so anonymously in many cases—especially in states where marijuana is illegal—afraid that Child Protective Services will knock at their door.

Go ahead and check out the #stonermom vibe on Instagram HERE.

Yes, there’s also #stonerdad HERE.

Turns out the ‘erb has had a pretty important role to play in VanEaton’s life:

VanEaton said she’s had depression her entire adult life, and it sometimes left her in bed and unable to speak. “The only medication that has 100 percent eradicated these depressive episodes has been cannabis,” she said. “It’s been a complete life-saver for me.” …“I know moms who have their bongs out on the counter. They hit it all day,” VanEaton said. “For me, it’s that case-by-case thing. What are you using cannabis for? Are you using it to deal with motherhood and is that OK?” “There’s a right way to parent, and it has nothing to do with smoking pot,” she added. “It has everything to do with loving your children. That’s the bottom line.”

I’m not a parent, so I have no grounds to judge on how you deal with your mini-humans, but if a toke takes the edge off then you just do you.

Maybe next time you get a whiff of zol near a Southern Suburbs school, don’t immediately blame the reprobate students.

[source:dailybeast]

