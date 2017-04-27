Allardyce: Sakho Injury Could End His Loan Spell

Sam Allardyce believes Mamadou Sakho’s loan spell could be cut short after sustaining an injury.

The France international was deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool and joined Crystal Palace on loan in January.

However, a clash with Harry Kane in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham saw the defender being stretchered off the pitch.

Allardyce doesn’t know the extent of the injury, but fears it could end Sakho’s loan with the eagles.

“Our biggest problem is at centre half – Sakho with another knee injury, but it is a good job we are blessed with outstanding centre halves,” Allardyce told Sky Sports.

“He has hyperextended the knee. It is certainly serious enough to keep him out for who knows how long, we won’t know until we diagnose it.

“But, if it is ligament, it may be the end [of his loan spell], it may not.”

