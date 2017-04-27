Alleged $1m fraud: Ajudua’s lawyers stall arraignment
The defence team of a one-time Lagos socialite and businessman, Fred Ajudua, on Thursday stalled his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding a German company of 1 million dollars at an Ikeja High Court. The lawyers lead by Mr Norrison Quakers (SAN), argued against Ajudua’s arraignment after Justice Josephine […]
