Alleged $40m Scam: Drama As EFCC Witnesses Deny Dealing With Jonathan’s Cousin, Wife – Leadership Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Alleged $40m Scam: Drama As EFCC Witnesses Deny Dealing With Jonathan's Cousin, Wife
Leadership Newspapers
Rather, they admitted transacting business with his firm, Oneplus, which was reportedly awarded the contract for the supply of Strategic Communications kits by the Office of the national Security Adviser in 2014. The witnesses, mostly commercial bank …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!