Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged home breaker Rosaline Meurer is dating singer B Red – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Alleged home breaker Rosaline Meurer is dating singer B Red
Reports on social media claims that Rosaline Meurer is dating Davido's cousin, Singer B-Red. With this new development, it seems the actress might just be innocent of the accusation that claimed she broke the home of Tonto Dikeh. READ ALSO: Music …
